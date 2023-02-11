Turkey to act against those involved in looting: Erdogan

World+Biz

Reuters
11 February, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 09:43 pm

Related News

Turkey to act against those involved in looting: Erdogan

Reuters
11 February, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 09:43 pm
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers of his AK Party during a meeting in parliament in Ankara, Turkey, January 18, 2023. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers of his AK Party during a meeting in parliament in Ankara, Turkey, January 18, 2023. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the government would take action against those involved in looting and other crimes in the region hit by this week's devastating earthquakesas.

"We've declared a state of emergency," he said during a visit to the disaster zone. "It means that, from now on, the people who are involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state's firm hand is on their backs," he said.

On Friday he said there had been looting in some areas. It was not clear what incidents of kidnapping Erdogan was referring to.

The security in the quake zone has come into focus after the Austrian army suspended rescue operations there due to what its spokesperson called "an increasingly difficult security situation".

Erdogan also said that hundreds of thousands of buildings were uninhabitable across southern Turkey and that authorities would soon start the rebuilding process.

"We've planned to rebuild hundreds of thousands buildings," he said. "We will start taking concrete steps within a few weeks."

The death toll in Turkey has risen to 21,043, he added.

Top News

Erdogan / Turkey Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

7h | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

13h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

13h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

5h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

9h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

9h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

10h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday