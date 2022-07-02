Tunisian union says new constitution with broad powers for president could threaten democracy

Reuters
02 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 10:01 pm

Tunisian union says new constitution with broad powers for president could threaten democracy

Reuters
02 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 10:01 pm
Demonstrators hold placards, Tunisian national flags and baguettes during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied&#039;s seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia 13 March 2022. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Demonstrators hold placards, Tunisian national flags and baguettes during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia 13 March 2022. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A proposed constitution that includes broad powers for Tunisia's president and a reduced role for other bodies and institutions could threaten democracy, the head of the powerful UGTT union said on Saturday.

But the union, which has more than 1 million members, said in a statement that it would allow its members the freedom to vote as they choose on the constitution proposed this week by President Kais Saied, who said he would put it to a referendum this month.

