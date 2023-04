FILE PHOTO: A boat in distress with about 400 people on board is pictured in Central Mediterranean Sea in this handout obtained by Reuters on April 10, 2023. Giacomo Zorzi/ Sea-Watch/Handout via REUTERS

The Tunisian coast guard said on Monday it had recovered 31 bodies of African migrants who drowned while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.

It added that among the bodies recovered off the coast of Sfax, Kerkennah and Mahdia were the bodies of two women and two children.‮ ‬The number of migrant boats from Tunisia heading towards Italian coasts has sharply increased recently.