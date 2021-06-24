Trust in media highest in Finland, lowest in US: Report  

World+Biz

TBS Report 
24 June, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 01:49 pm

Related News

Trust in media highest in Finland, lowest in US: Report  

TBS Report 
24 June, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 01:49 pm
Trust in media highest in Finland, lowest in US: Report  

Trust in the news media across the world has rebounded strongly over the last year in almost all countries as there has been a 44% growth compared to earlier surveys, according to a recent report from Reuters Institute. 

The study titled "Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2021" shows that Finland has remained the country with the highest levels of trust (65%), having increased by nine points, while the US now has the lowest levels (29%). 

However, a growing trust gap between the news sources people generally rely on and the news they find in social media and search, remained unchanged on a like-for-like basis.

According to the study, higher trust in the news – and in the sources people use themselves – could be related to extensive coverage of Coronavirus that may have made the news seem more straightforward and fact-based at the same time as squeezing out more partisan political news in some countries.

The US is clearly an exception following deep divisions over a 'stolen election' and the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. 

The US is one of the few countries not to have seen an increase in trust this year.

Top News

Reuters / study

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

10m | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 