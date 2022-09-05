Truss faces open Russian hostility from day one as British PM

World+Biz

Reuters
05 September, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 08:27 pm

Related News

Truss faces open Russian hostility from day one as British PM

Reuters
05 September, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 08:27 pm
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Openly scornful of Liz Truss long before she became prime minister, the Kremlin is in no mood to grant a honeymoon period to Britain's new leader.

Among the many foreign politicians who flew to Moscow at the start of this year in an effort to head off an invasion of Ukraine, it was Truss who appeared to annoy Russia's leadership more than any other.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described their conversation as like a dialogue between deaf and mute people, complaining that facts had "bounced off" her.

Then a Russian newspaper reported that Truss, during their meeting, had inadvertently told Lavrov that Britain would never recognise Moscow's sovereignty over two Russian cities, Rostov and Voronezh, and had to be corrected by her ambassador.

The Kremlin seized on the error as an example of Western leaders being poorly informed. Britain dismissed that as propaganda and said Truss had simply misheard a question from Lavrov.

Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of political analysis firm R.Politik, said that incident had played a significant role in forming Russia's attitude to Truss.

"The Kremlin dreams to deal with great, strong and competent leaders. Truss seems to the Kremlin as a representative of this new generation of superficial Western politicians who come and go and are unable to deal with such countries as Russia, think strategically and plan in the long term," she said.

"They, in the Kremlin, were so happy when she made this mistake. It was a 'gift' to use instantly against her."

Russia also pounced on an earlier gaffe when Truss got mixed up between the Black and Baltic Seas, prompting foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to complain of "the stupidity and ignorance of Anglo-Saxon politicians".

And the government newspaper mocked Truss for posing in a fur hat on Red Square like her role model Margaret Thatcher, even though the weather during her visit was mild.

The openly contemptuous Moscow view of Truss contrasts with the respect that many Russians accorded to Thatcher, regarding her as a formidable opponent and awarding her the nickname of the Iron Lady, which she embraced as a compliment.

Speaking before the announcement that Truss had defeated Rishi Sunak in a contest to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that relations with London might deteriorate further.

"I wouldn't like to say that things can change for the worse, because it's hard to imagine anything worse," he said when asked if Moscow expected any shift in ties.

"But unfortunately, this cannot be ruled out, given that the contenders for the post of British prime minister competed with each other in anti-Russian rhetoric, in threats to take further steps against our country, and so on. Therefore, I don't think that we can hope for anything positive."

Political analysts expect Truss to maintain Britain's stance as one of the most active and vocal supporters of Ukraine, supplying it with weapons and training.

Russian hostility may not overly worry her – and may even prove useful – as she sets out to prove her credentials as a strong leader facing up to Moscow over Ukraine.

Despite her gaffe during the visit in February, she showed herself able to stand up to the far more experienced Lavrov by publicly challenging his assertion that Russia was not threatening anyone with its vast military build-up on the border with Ukraine. Two weeks later, Russia invaded its neighbour.

Top News

UK PM Liz Truss / Kremlin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

9h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

8h | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

9h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

27m | Videos
How does UK Conservative party choose new leader?

How does UK Conservative party choose new leader?

2h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

2h | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride