Trump sues media outlets for $1.5B over 'false reporting'

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
22 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 05:59 pm

Related News

Trump sues media outlets for $1.5B over 'false reporting'

20 media outlets include Newsweek, Hollywood Reporter, and CNBC.

Hindustan Times
22 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 05:59 pm
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump greets Texas National Guard soldiers, troopers and others at a luncheon, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo Hindustan Times
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump greets Texas National Guard soldiers, troopers and others at a luncheon, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg, Texas. Photo Hindustan Times

The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has filed a lawsuit against 20 media outlets over reports of a $73 million loss since the launch of Truth Social.

The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has launched a lawsuit against 20 media outlets, including Newsweek, Hollywood Reporter, and CNBC. The crux of the matter revolves around reports alleging that TMTG suffered a $73 million loss since the launch of Truth Social, a social media platform owned by former President Donald Trump.

TMTG vehemently denies these claims, describing them as "an utter fabrication." Lawyers for the organization argue that the reports represent an "unprecedented and seemingly coordinated media campaign" aimed at damaging TMTG's reputation and disrupting its financial standing, particularly concerning its anticipated merger with Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The coordinated effort, as alleged by TMTG, has raised eyebrows, with the media outlets all reporting the same false number within a remarkably short timeframe. The company contends that this media campaign is a deliberate attempt to jeopardize the merger between DWAC and TMTG, a deal that has faced numerous delays.

DWAC's scepticism about TMTG's financial health was evident in a recent SEC filing, citing doubts about TMTG's ability to meet liabilities. The merger, originally planned in October 2021, has faced setbacks, with a new deadline set for December 31, 2023.

Despite the legal turmoil, the financial details disclosed in the SEC filing indicate Truth Social's struggle. In 2022, the platform recorded an operating loss of $23 million and net sales of $1.4 million. The first half of 2023 showed an operating loss of $7.6 million, with net sales of $2.3 million. Since its inception, TMTG has recorded a total net loss of $31.5 million until June 30, 2023.

The legal battle is not only a fight for reputation but also a bid for financial stability. With damages sought at $1.5 billion and injunctive relief demanded to prevent further publication of defamatory statements, the lawsuit underscores the high stakes involved.

USA

Trump / Media / newsweek

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

2h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

2h | Pursuit
Kapil Dev receiving the 1983 ICC World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC Website

Flame that always burns bright: Falling in love with cricket

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to protect your money during times of inflation, currency devaluation

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce

53m | TBS World
Argentina players clash with Brazilian policeman to protect fans in Maracana

Argentina players clash with Brazilian policeman to protect fans in Maracana

1h | TBS SPORTS
Loan defaulters can invest in private fuel refineries

Loan defaulters can invest in private fuel refineries

2h | TBS Economy
Sam Altman in talks to rejoin OpenAI board

Sam Altman in talks to rejoin OpenAI board

3h | Tech Talk