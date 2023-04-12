Trump seeks to delay rape accuser's defamation trial over media coverage

Reuters
12 April, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 09:12 am

FILE PHOTO: Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Donald Trump has asked a US judge to delay by four weeks a trial scheduled for April 25 over whether he defamed former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll by denying he raped her.

In a letter to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, Trump's lawyers said the former US president's right to a fair trial required a "cooling off" period, following the recent "deluge of prejudicial media coverage" of his indictment by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

