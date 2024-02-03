Trump says he would replace 'political' US Fed chair Powell

World+Biz

AFP/BSS
03 February, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 10:36 am

Related News

Trump says he would replace 'political' US Fed chair Powell

After winning the presidency in 2020, Joe Biden reappointed Powell to a second four-year term in 2022, which is due to end in 2026

AFP/BSS
03 February, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 10:36 am
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

Former US president and 2024 White House contender Donald Trump said he would look to replace the "political" chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, when his term ends in 2026.

In an interview published Friday, Trump accused Powell, who he as president first appointed to run the independent US central bank, of being "political," suggesting Powell may move ahead with interest rate cuts to help the Democratic party win reelection.

"I think he's going to do something to probably help the Democrats," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business published on Friday, referring to the upcoming presidential elections in November.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It looks to me like he's trying to lower interest rates for the sake of maybe getting people elected," added Trump, who is the frontrunner in the race for the Republican nomination.

Trump is likely to face incumbent President Joe Biden, who has been highlighting positive economic data in recent weeks as he prepares for what will likely be a gruelling bid to retain the White House.

The US Fed has a mandate to act independently of Congress and the White House in its twin battles to control inflation and unemployment.

But US presidents are responsible for nominating the chair of the Fed every four years, giving them some say over the direction -if not the day-to-day operations- of the powerful central bank.

Despite appointing Powell to the top job back in 2018, Trump later criticised him while in office for not doing more to support his economic agenda, breaking with a long tradition of respect for the independence of the US central bank.

After winning the presidency in 2020, Joe Biden reappointed Powell to a second four-year term in 2022, which is due to end in 2026.

Under Powell's leadership, the Fed has been battling high inflation by hiking interest rates, and recently voted to hold rates steady while signalling cuts ahead.

Asked who he might replace Powell with as Fed chair, Donald Trump said he would have "a couple of choices" available.

But he added: "I can't tell you now."

United States (US) / Trump / Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

14h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

21h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

14h | Videos
What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

1d | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos
The symptoms that will tell you that your phone has spyware

The symptoms that will tell you that your phone has spyware

1h | Videos