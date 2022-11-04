Trio to lead energy-drinks giant Red Bull after co-founder's death

World+Biz

Reuters
04 November, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 04:17 pm

Related News

Trio to lead energy-drinks giant Red Bull after co-founder's death

Reuters
04 November, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 04:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Energy-drinks giant Red Bull will be headed by a board consisting of three current members of senior management following the death of co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, his son Mark said in a statement issued by the company on Friday.

Mateschitz, considered Austria's richest man who died last month at the age of 78, founded the company in the 1980s with Thai business partner Chaleo Yoovidhya, turning it into a global brand that invested heavily in sports sponsorship and also bought football and Formula One teams.

"As proposed and desired by both my father and myself, and supported by our Thai partners, a Board of Directors will manage the business affairs of Red Bull," Mark Mateschitz, Dietrich Mateschitz's only child who headed Red Bull's Organics unit, said in a statement issued by the company.

He said the board would consist of Franz Watzlawick (CEO Beverage Business), Alexander Kirchmayr (CFO), and Oliver Mintzlaff (CEO Corporate Projects and Investments).

He added that he had stepped down from his job at the company to focus on managing the 49% stake in Red Bull he inherited from his father.

"I do not believe one should be both an employee and a shareholder of the same company. I will concentrate on my role as a shareholder," he said.

Three other executives, Roland Concin, Walter Bachinger, and Volker Viechtbauer, had left their positions but would work as consultants for the company, he said.

"Moreover, as managing directors of Distribution & Marketing GmbH, which I now own, and which holds 49% of the company shares of Red Bull GmbH, Walter and Volker will be supporting me personally," he added.

Red Bull

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

4h | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

2h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

7h | Earth
Currently, Inkam has onboarded six partners including Shikho, Bohubrihi, AmarLab, Bambinos Bangladesh, Shombhob App. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inkam: A manual solution to spreading digital products

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

4h | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

7h | Videos
Bollywood VS South Cinema

Bollywood VS South Cinema

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested