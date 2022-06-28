The transformation of Hong Kong in five charts

World+Biz

Reuters
28 June, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 02:32 pm

Related News

The transformation of Hong Kong in five charts

Reuters
28 June, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 02:32 pm
People walk by the Victoria Harbour at West Kowloon Cultural District, ahead of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong&#039;s handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, China May 29, 2022. Picture taken May 29, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People walk by the Victoria Harbour at West Kowloon Cultural District, ahead of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, China May 29, 2022. Picture taken May 29, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 after 156 years of British colonial rule. Here are some major transformations the financial hub has witnessed during the past 25 years.

OUTSHINED BY MAINLAND CHINA

While Hong Kong retains an outsized, indirect contribution to China's economic growth given its status as the only Chinese financial centre not subject to capital controls, its own growth has been overshadowed by that of the mainland.

GLITZY TOWERS

Nevertheless, Hong Kong has benefited massively from China's breakneck growth in recent decades. One aspect of that transformation is visible in the height of its skyline.

UNAFFORDABLE HOUSING

One of the side effects of vast sums of money flowing into this gateway city for investment is that the property market has absorbed some of it.

This makes it unaffordable for many of its residents, whose wages have failed to keep up with home prices.

Hong Kong is now one of the world's most expensive property markets.

MORE MAINLANDERS LIVING IN HONG KONG

Drawn in part by Hong Kong's relative freedoms versus mainland China, more than 1 million mainland citizens have moved to the former British colony over the past 2-1/2 decades. More recently, Covid-19 and other factors have slowed down such arrivals, but also accelerated departures of longtime Hong Kong residents and expatriates frustrated with strict restrictions.

hong kong / Hongkong

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

2h | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

4h | Interviews
Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

6h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

20m | Videos
Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

5h | Videos
The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

19h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 