Toyota, slow to move to EVs, says it offers customers choice

World+Biz

Reuters
15 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 11:42 am

Related News

Toyota, slow to move to EVs, says it offers customers choice

Reuters
15 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 11:42 am
Toyota logo is seen in Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, 24 October, 2019/ Reuters
Toyota logo is seen in Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, 24 October, 2019/ Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp, under scrutiny from investors over its commitment to embrace battery electric vehicles, said on Wednesday it needs to offer a variety of choices to suit different environments and customer needs.

The world's largest automaker by sales kicked off its annual general meeting on Wednesday under fire from environmentally minded investors for not phasing out gasoline-powered cars and for its lobbying on climate policy.

Once a favourite with environmentalists for the hybrid Prius model it popularised more than two decades ago, Toyota argues that hybrids still make sense in markets where infrastructure isn't ready to support a faster move to battery electric vehicles.

The company last year committed 8 trillion yen ($60 billion) to electrify its cars by 2030, half of which is slated to develop full EVs. Still, it expects annual sales of such cars to reach only 3.5 million vehicles by the end of the decade, or around a third of current sales.

Like other car makers, Toyota has been plagued by a severe shortage of semiconductor chips that has forced it to repeatedly cut production.

On Wednesday, head of Toyota's purchasing group, Kazunari Kumakura, said at the meeting that he expects the chip shortage to continue.

Toyota

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

2h | Panorama
Gouromoti, Amrapali, Bari-4 and Banana are the main mango variants in Sohel Rana’s orchard. Photo: Masum Billah

How embracing new variants turned Naogaon into the new ‘mango capital’

4h | Panorama
The Bactrian camel safari in the Nubra Valley, Ladakh. Photo: Jiaul Hoque

The Bactrian Camels of Ladakh

4h | Earth
Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

3h | Videos
Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

4h | Videos
People of south-west to benefit most from Padma Bridge

People of south-west to benefit most from Padma Bridge

4h | Videos
IPL earns Rs130 crore per match!

IPL earns Rs130 crore per match!

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market