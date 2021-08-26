Toymaker Lego to donate $16 million for vulnerable Afghans

The foundation created by toymaker Lego and its parent company say they will donate $16 million to support vulnerable children in Haiti and Afghanistan.

"The humanitarian crises that are happening in Haiti and Afghanistan are unimaginable and only intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, chairman of the LEGO Foundation, reports the Al Jazeera.

Based in Denmark, the Lego Foundation and parent company KIRKBI A/S said that they had partnered up with, among others, two UN agencies – UNICEF and UNHCR – as well as Education Cannot Wait, a global fund to transform the delivery of education in emergencies.