Toymaker Lego to donate $16 million for vulnerable Afghans

World+Biz

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 04:35 pm

Related News

Toymaker Lego to donate $16 million for vulnerable Afghans

“The humanitarian crises that are happening in Haiti and Afghanistan are unimaginable and only intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, chairman of the LEGO Foundation

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
FILE PHOTO: Lego logo is seen at a toy store in Bonn, Germany, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Lego logo is seen at a toy store in Bonn, Germany, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

The foundation created by toymaker Lego and its parent company say they will donate $16 million to support vulnerable children in Haiti and Afghanistan.

"The humanitarian crises that are happening in Haiti and Afghanistan are unimaginable and only intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, chairman of the LEGO Foundation, reports the Al Jazeera.

Based in Denmark, the Lego Foundation and parent company KIRKBI A/S said that they had partnered up with, among others, two UN agencies – UNICEF and UNHCR – as well as Education Cannot Wait, a global fund to transform the delivery of education in emergencies.

Top News / South Asia

Lego / Afghanistan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

13m | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

13m | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

18m | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

18m | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 