Total Russian losses being claimed by Ukraine so far

A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 1, 2022. REUTERS

Ukraine today claimed it has killed 5,840 Russian troops so far since Russia invasion that started on 24 February in the country.

The UK defence ministry believes that Moscow's forces have suffered heavy losses during its invasion of Ukraine, BBC reports mentioning it could not independently verify Ukraine's claims.

In the latest claim, Ukraine said it inflicted more losses on Russian forces, those include-