Top US official in Taiwan says Washington committed to helping island defend itself

World+Biz

29 October, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 01:17 pm

Related News

Top US official in Taiwan says Washington committed to helping island defend itself

29 October, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 01:17 pm
American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk attends a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan October 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yimou Lee
American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk attends a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan October 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yimou Lee

The top US representative in Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk, said on Friday that the United States is committed to helping Taiwan defend itself amid heightened tensions between Taipei and Beijing.

Speaking to reporters at her first news conference since assuming her post in July, she described US relations with Taiwan as "rock-solid".

"The United States has a commitment to help Taiwan provide for its self-defence," said Oudkirk, who heads the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US embassy in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Her remarks come as tension between Taiwan and China, which has not ruled out taking the democratically ruled island by force, has escalated in recent weeks.

While the United States, like most countries, has no formal ties with the Chinese-claimed island, it is its most important international backer and main arms supplier. President Joe Biden's administration has moved to restate that support, to the anger of Beijing.

Washington is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself but it has long followed a policy of "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

When asked if the United States would come to Taiwan's defence if China attacked, Oudkirk said the policy towards Taiwan has been clear and remains unchanged, citing several US laws governing its relations with Taiwan.

A recent increase in Chinese military exercises in Taiwan's air defence identification zone are part of what Taipei views as stepped up military harassment by Beijing.

Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said earlier this month that military tensions with China are at their worst in more than 40 years.

In an interview with CNN that aired Thursday, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen confirmed that a small number of US forces are in Taiwan to train Taiwanese soldiers.

When asked for more details on the presence of US forces on the island, Oudkirk declined to comment on specific operations or training.

"We engage with our partners in Taiwan on a routine basis to assess vulnerabilities, to assess ways we can support Taiwan in mounting its own self-defence," she said.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged all United Nations member states to support Taiwan's "robust" participation in the UN system.

US / Taiwan / Island / defends

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

18h | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

18h | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

18h | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun