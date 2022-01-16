Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in US, Japan

World+Biz

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:16 am

Related News

Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in US, Japan

Japan has warned of waves as high as three metres, and waves of 1.2 metres hit the south of the country; the US warned of strong currents and waves, and coastal flooding

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:16 am
Tsunami waves caused by a giant underwater volcanic eruption have hit the Pacific country of Tonga on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Archive
Tsunami waves caused by a giant underwater volcanic eruption have hit the Pacific country of Tonga on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Archive

The US and Japan have advised people on their Pacific coastlines to get away from the shore as a precaution against tsunami waves caused by a volcano eruption in the South Pacific.

Japan has warned of waves as high as three metres, and waves of 1.2 metres hit the south of the country; the US warned of strong currents and waves, and coastal flooding, reports the BBC.

The huge underwater volcanic eruption caused waves of more than a metre to crash into Tonga; the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano was heard across the South Pacific, and eventually as far away as the US.

Tonga hit by Tsunami after volcanic eruption

Many parts of Tonga, whose capital is just 65km (40 miles) south of the eruption, are covered in ash and are experiencing a near-total blackout of power, phone lines and internet services.

The extent of any injuries or damage is still unclear.

Social media footage showed water washing through a church and several homes, and witnesses said ash was falling over the capital, Nuku'alofa.

Videos on social media showed traffic jams as people tried to flee low-lying areas by car.

The plumes of gas, smoke and ash pouring from the volcano reached 20km into the sky, Tonga Geological Services said.

Top News

tsunami / tonga / volcanic eruption / USA / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Millers and businessmen are making huge profits from selling cheap rice at a higher price in the name of Miniket. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

The Miniket saga: Our love for a rice variety that does not exist

37m | Panorama
Pallas’s Fish Eagle nestlings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The last breeding pair of Pallas’s fish eagles at Tanguar haor

22h | Panorama
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

1d | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

15h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

19h | Videos
Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

19h | Videos
Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike