Tonga reconnects to world as submarine cable restored after tsunami

World+Biz

Reuters
22 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 01:35 pm

Related News

Tonga reconnects to world as submarine cable restored after tsunami

Tongans have struggled with makeshift satellite services as the repairs to the cable were made

Reuters
22 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 01:35 pm
People clean debris following volcanic eruption and tsunami, in Nuku&#039;alofa, Tonga in this picture obtained from social media on January 20, 2022. Photo :Reuters
People clean debris following volcanic eruption and tsunami, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga in this picture obtained from social media on January 20, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Tonga was reconnected to the world on Tuesday following repairs to a submarine cable, officials said, a month after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut communications to the remote Pacific island nation.

"People on the main island will have access almost immediately," Tonga Cable chief executive James Panuve told Reuters by telephone, after a repair ship handed over the restored cable on Tuesday afternoon.

School chaplain Penisimani Akauola Tonga was among those getting back online for the first time since the disaster struck the tiny island nation in mid January.

"First post on Facebook since January 15th! So Blessed for the opportunity! Malo Tonga Cable & Tonga Government!" he wrote.

Tongans have struggled with makeshift satellite services as the repairs to the cable were made.

The repair ship Reliance took 20 days to replace a 92-kilometre (57-mile) section of the 827 km submarine fibre optice cable that connects Tonga to Fiji and other international networks.

Panuve thanked telecommunications companies in neighbouring Pacific islands, particularly New Caledonia, which provided lengths of cable when Tonga ran out.

The next job would be to repair the domestic cable connecting the main island of Tongatapu with outlying islands that were worst hit by the tsunami, which could take six to nine months, said Panuve.

"We don't have enough cable," he added.

Still, communication using interim satelite services to outlying islands would improve after Tonga's networks switched the main island from satellite to fibre, he said.

One of two major service providers, Digicel said in a statement all its customers on Tongatapu and Eua islands were connected to the outside world as data connectivity was restored.

Digicel Tonga chief executive, Anthony Seuseu said in a statement that the compancy would look at increasing investment and network optimization to prepare better for a catastrophic event... in the future".

Digicel's Pacific business was bought by Australian telecommunications company Telstra Corp in October with financing by the Australian government.

Top News

tonga / Submarine Cable / tsunami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

1h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

2h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

3h | Panorama
Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

18h | Amar Ekushey

More Videos from TBS

Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

19h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

19h | Videos
Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

19h | Videos
Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business