President of Kazakhstan Kassym- Jomart Tokayev declared January 10 a day of national mourning in the country, press secretary Berik Uali announced on Saturday.

"In connection with the numerous human casualties as a result of tragic events in a number of regions of the country, President of Kazakhstan Kassym- Jomart Tokayev decided to declare January 10, 2022, a day of national mourning," he wrote on Facebook.