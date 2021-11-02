'Time for action', Queen Elizabeth tells climate change summit

Britain's Queen Elizabeth told the United Nations climate change summit on Monday that "the time for words has now moved to the time for action", as she urged world leaders to think of future generations when negotiating a deal to limit global warming.

In a video message on the first day of the conference in Scotland, the queen urged leaders to rise above "the politics of the moment" and said the legacy of a successful summit would help "our children's children".

The 95-year-old, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, was due to attend the event in person in Glasgow but pulled out after doctors advised her to rest.

"It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit - written in history books yet to be printed - will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity; and that you answered the call of those future generations," the queen said.