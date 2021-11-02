'Time for action', Queen Elizabeth tells climate change summit

World+Biz

Reuters
02 November, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 11:15 am

Related News

'Time for action', Queen Elizabeth tells climate change summit

The 95-year-old, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, was due to attend the event in person in Glasgow but pulled out after doctors advised her to rest

Reuters
02 November, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 11:15 am
Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

Britain's Queen Elizabeth told the United Nations climate change summit on Monday that "the time for words has now moved to the time for action", as she urged world leaders to think of future generations when negotiating a deal to limit global warming.

In a video message on the first day of the conference in Scotland, the queen urged leaders to rise above "the politics of the moment" and said the legacy of a successful summit would help "our children's children".

The 95-year-old, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, was due to attend the event in person in Glasgow but pulled out after doctors advised her to rest.

"It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit - written in history books yet to be printed - will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity; and that you answered the call of those future generations," the queen said.

Top News

Queen Elizabeth II / climate summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

20h | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

20h | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

20h | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 