Tim Cook earned over 1,400 times the average Apple worker in 2021

World+Biz

Reuters
08 January, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 02:55 pm

Related News

Tim Cook earned over 1,400 times the average Apple worker in 2021

In total, he earned $98.7 million, compared with $14.8 million in 2020

Reuters
08 January, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 02:55 pm
Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

Apple Inc boss Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average employee at the tech giant, a filing on Thursday showed, fueled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of nearly $100 million.

In 2021, the median pay for employees was $68,254, Apple said, adding it had selected a new median employee for comparison due to changes in hiring and compensation.

The median pay in 2020 was $57,783 and the pay ratio was 256 times Cook's salary.

The iPhone maker has benefited from strong demand over the past two years as consumers working from home splurged on upgrades. Apple's revenue rose more than 30% to $365.82 billion for its fiscal 2021 and its shares briefly crossed $3 trillion in market capitalization this year.

Cook, whose salary remained at $3 million, received $82.3 million in stock awards, $12 million for hitting Apple's targets and $1.4 million for air travel, 401(k) plan, insurance premiums and others.

In total, he earned $98.7 million, compared with $14.8 million in 2020.

Cook took the helm in August 2011 after the company's co-founder Steve Jobs stepped down months before his demise. The stock has surged over 1,000% since Cook took charge.

In September, Cook received 333,987 restricted stock units, in his first stock grant since 2011 as part of a long-term equity plan. He will be eligible to receive additional units in 2023.

Cook told Fortune magazine in 2015 that he plans to donate his wealth to charity.

CEOs in the United States were paid 351 times more than the typical worker in 2020, a report by the Economic Policy Institute showed, while the compensation of top CEOs grew roughly 60% faster than the stock market from 1978 to 2020, eclipsing the slow 18% growth in a typical worker's annual pay.

Top News

Tim Cook / Apple

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female and male red-crested pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

5h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

6h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

5h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

2h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

2h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

23h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals