Three scientists win Nobel prize in Physics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger.

The three scientists won the Nobel Prize in Physics for "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science", the award-giving body announced on Tuesday (4 October).

The more than century-old prize, worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($902,315), is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, reports Reuters.

Using groundbreaking experiments, Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have demonstrated the potential to investigate and control particles that are in entangled states, said the Nobel Prize website.

Explaining the work of the aficionados, the website added, "What happens to one particle in an entangled pair determines what happens to the other, even if they are really too far apart to affect each other,"

"The laureates' development of experimental tools has laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology."

Physics is the second Nobel to be awarded this week after Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo won the prize for Physiology or Medicine on Monday.