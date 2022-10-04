Three scientists win Nobel prize in Physics

World+Biz

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 04:07 pm

Related News

Three scientists win Nobel prize in Physics

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 04:07 pm

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger.

The three scientists won the Nobel Prize in Physics for "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science", the award-giving body announced on Tuesday (4 October).

The more than century-old prize, worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($902,315), is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, reports Reuters.

Using groundbreaking experiments, Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have demonstrated the potential to investigate and control particles that are in entangled states, said the Nobel Prize website.  

Explaining the work of the aficionados, the website added, "What happens to one particle in an entangled pair determines what happens to the other, even if they are really too far apart to affect each other," 
"The laureates' development of experimental tools has laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology." 

Physics is the second Nobel to be awarded this week after Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo won the prize for Physiology or Medicine on Monday.

Top News

Nobel Prize / physics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

1h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

6h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

6h | Panorama
Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Shashi Tharoor: India’s scholar politician

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why students prefer the four Asian countries for study

Why students prefer the four Asian countries for study

4h | Videos
Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

6h | Videos
Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

19h | Videos
What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch