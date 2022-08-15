The three major issues bedevilling talks on reviving Iran nuclear deal

World+Biz

Reuters
15 August, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 11:57 am

Related News

The three major issues bedevilling talks on reviving Iran nuclear deal

Reuters
15 August, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 11:57 am
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks at a news conference about developments related to the IAEA&#039;s monitoring and verification work in Iran, in Vienna, Austria June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks at a news conference about developments related to the IAEA's monitoring and verification work in Iran, in Vienna, Austria June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

Iran and the United States are struggling to overcome divisions on three major issues in indirect talks on revival of a 2015 nuclear deal while months of negotiations have entered a crucial stage. 

A senior EU official shuttling between the parties said on August 8 that a "final" offer was proposed and a response was expected within weeks.

While Tehran and Washington are set on pursuing diplomacy, the highly contentious sticking points are:

Uranium traces

Iran insists the nuclear pact can only be salvaged if the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) drops its claims about Tehran's nuclear work. Washington and other Western powers view Tehran's demand as outside the scope of reviving the deal.

In June, the UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors overwhelmingly passed a resolution, drafted by the United States, France, Britain and Germany, which criticised Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites.

Iran reacted by further expanding its underground uranium enrichment by installing cascades of more efficient advanced centrifuges and also by removing essentially all the IAEA's monitoring equipment installed under the 2015 deal, a move described by the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi as potentially a "fatal blow" to reviving the agreement.

The IAEA has not had access to the data collected by such cameras, which remains with Iran, for more than a year. Grossi said more than 40 IAEA cameras would keep operating as part of the core monitoring in Iran that predates the 2015 deal.

Western powers are increasingly worried Iran is getting closer to being able to sprint towards making a nuclear bomb. Iran denies any such ambition.

Binding guarantees

Tehran seeks guarantees that "no US administration" will renege on a revived pact.

But President Joe Biden cannot promise this because the nuclear deal is a non-binding political understanding, not a legally-binding treaty.

Then-President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which in 2015 had agreed to curb its nuclear program in return for relief from US, EU and UN sanctions.

The pact, negotiated under former US President Barack Obama, was not a treaty because there was no way the Democratic president could have secured the approval of the US Senate.

Many Republican senators detest the nuclear pact and even some Democrats oppose it.

Tehran has proposed some solutions, two Iranian officials said, such as financial penalties for Western companies that may end their contracts with Tehran if Washington ditches the deal again.

Iran's elite guards

The broad outline of the revived deal was essentially agreed in March after 11 months of talks in Vienna.

But then talks broke down, largely due to Tehran's demand that Washington remove its elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list and Washington's refusal to do so.

The IRGC is Iran's most powerful military force with political clout and an industrial empire, which reports directly to Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In June, one Iranian and one European official said the demand had been taken off the table to give diplomacy a chance. Several sources told Reuters that Iran had agreed to discuss the matter once the 2015 pact is revived, but in return has asked for removal of sanctions on some economic units of the Guards.
 

Iran / nuclear deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

1h | Supplement
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with his eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina and his grandson Sajeeb Wazed at his Dhanmondi residence. Photo: Achieve

The darkest night of 15 August

2h | Supplement
As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

3h | Supplement
Baah: A sustainable way to upgrade your home

Baah: A sustainable way to upgrade your home

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

3h | Videos
Bangabandhu's humane values

Bangabandhu's humane values

3h | Videos
Why trolling happens on personal matter

Why trolling happens on personal matter

3h | Videos
House that reveals story of Bangladesh

House that reveals story of Bangladesh

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador