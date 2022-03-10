Three killed, including child, in attack on Mariupol child hospital: officials

Fire is seen in Mariupol at a residential area after shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 3 March, 2022, in this image obtained from social media. Twitter @AyBurlachenko/Reuters

At least three people were killed including a young girl, in an attack the previous day on a children's hospital in Mariupol in southern Ukraine, local officials said on Thursday.

"Three people were killed, including a female child, in yesterday's attack on a children's and maternity hospital in Ukraine's besieged Mariupol, according to updated figures this morning," the city council said on its Telegram channel.

Officials had previously given a toll of 17 injured in the attack.