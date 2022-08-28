Thousands in Argentina take to streets to defend embattled vice president

World+Biz

Reuters
28 August, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 09:54 am

Related News

Thousands in Argentina take to streets to defend embattled vice president

Reuters
28 August, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 09:54 am
Supporters gathered outside the house of Argentina&#039;s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner face police officers, days after Fernandez was accused in a corruption case, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 27, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Supporters gathered outside the house of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner face police officers, days after Fernandez was accused in a corruption case, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 27, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Thousands of followers of Argentina's former president and current Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner took to the streets in her defence Saturday, days after two prosecutors called for a 12-year prison sentence and a ban on public office for alleged corruption during her government.

Prosecutors accused Fernandez de Kirchner on Monday of defrauding the state and involvement in a scheme to divert public funds while president between 2007 and 2015.

Saturday's largest demonstration took place outside the vice president's home in the elegant Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Recoleta, where in the early morning hours police set up fences in an effort to prevent a large gathering.

In the afternoon, the demonstrators, who claim that Fernandez de Kirchner is the victim of judicial persecution and that the fences were erected by Buenos Aires' opposition mayor as a provocation, tore down the barriers and clashed with police. Hydrant trucks tried to disperse the crowds with water.

According to local media, five police officers were injured and four protesters were arrested.

"Today I woke up with the corner of my house literally besieged (...) They want to ban demonstrations of love and support that are absolutely peaceful and joyful, which are taking place in the face of the judiciary's already undeniable persecution," Fernandez de Kirchner said in a tweet.

In a sign of support, President Alberto Fernandez shared the message on his own Twitter account.

Fernandez de Kirchner leads the most hardline wing of the centre-left Peronist coalition that has governed Argentina since the end of 2019.

The verdict and potential sentence will be decided by a judge, which could take months, though Fernandez de Kirchner could appeal any decision, possibly delaying the final verdict for years.
 

Argentina / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

3h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

1d | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Asia Cup 2022: Stage all set for India-Pakistan clash

37m | Videos
6 major rivers drying up from extreme weather

6 major rivers drying up from extreme weather

42m | Videos

Things to keep in mind when planning to study abroad

47m | Videos
Rajshahi school teacher travels around riding a horse

Rajshahi school teacher travels around riding a horse

52m | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay