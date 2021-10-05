Those graduated during the past twenty years are of no use - Taliban

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 06:58 pm

Those graduated during the past twenty years are of no use - Taliban

They must hire teachers who instill the students and incoming generations the values that are of use in the country and Afghanistan can utilise their talents in the future

Taliban Falg. Photo: Collected
Taliban Falg. Photo: Collected

Students graduating from high schools during the past twenty years in Afghanistan are of no use, said the acting minister of the higher education of the Taliban, Abdul Baqi Haqqani. 

According to a local media report, Haqqani said it during a meeting with the university lecturers in Kabul, reports the NDTV

The minister is meant by the graduates who have studied during the non-Taliban era when they were fighting the US-backed governments of Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani, according to TOLOnews.

Haqqani said that they must hire teachers who instill the students and incoming generations the values that are of use in the country and Afghanistan can utilise their talents in the future.

Showing a preference for religious studies, he emphasised that the Master's and PhD holders of modern studies are less valuable than those who have studied in madrasas and have religious studies in Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.

For Afghanistan, 2000-2020 is believed to be one of the most important and rich eras when it comes to the level of education in the country.

