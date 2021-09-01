Thirty-two die as bus plunges off cliff in Peru

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
01 September, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 12:15 pm

Related News

Thirty-two die as bus plunges off cliff in Peru

There had been 63 passengers on the bus

BSS/AFP
01 September, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 12:15 pm
Photo: AFP/Ernesto Benavides
Photo: AFP/Ernesto Benavides

Thirty-two passengers died, including two children, and more than 20 were injured when a bus plummeted from a cliff in Peru early Tuesday, officials said, in the country's third multiple-victim transport accident in four days.

The accident happened on a narrow stretch of the Carretera Central road some 37 miles (60 kilometers) east of the capital Lima.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, there are 32 dead," said police commander Cesar Cervantes.

A six-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were among the dead, police said.

There had been 63 passengers on the bus.

A search and rescue effort was under way for possible survivors and to recover bodies, the police department added on Twitter.

Cervantes said "recklessness" contributed to Tuesday's accident, adding that the bus had been traveling "at high speed."

It hit a rock and plunged into an abyss some 650 feet (200 meters) deep, according to survivor accounts.

On Sunday, 22 people died when two boats collided on the Amazon river in Peru. An undetermined number remain missing.

Two days earlier, another bus fell into a ravine in the country's southeast, killing 17 people.

Road accidents are common in the Andean country due to factors including speeding motorists, poorly maintained highways, a lack of road signs and poor traffic safety enforcement.

bus accident / Bus / peru

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Meet Bangladeshi Mr. Bean

Meet Bangladeshi Mr. Bean

2h | Videos
TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1d | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1d | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks