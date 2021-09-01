'There may not be top posts for women': Taliban

Head of the Taliban delegation Abdul Salam Hanafi, accompanied by Taliban officials Amir Khan Muttaqi, Shahabuddin Delawar and Abdul Latin Mansour, walks down a hotel lobby during the talks in Qatar's capital Doha on Aug. 12. PHOTO: REUTERS

In an interview with BBC Pashto, the deputy head of the Taliban political office in Qatar said women could continue their work, including at "lower levels" of government, but in the top posts or cabinet there "may not" be a woman.

The Taliban are expected to form their new government in the coming days but questions remain about what their rule will look like and mean for Afghanistan, reports thye BBC.