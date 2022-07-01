Thailand scrambles fighters after Myanmar jet airspace breach

World+Biz

Reuters
01 July, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 01:41 pm

Related News

Thailand scrambles fighters after Myanmar jet airspace breach

Two F-16 fighter jets were deployed when a radar detected a plane in Thai airspace in Tak province close to the Myanmar border on Thursday, which was carrying out attacks on ethnic minority rebels

Reuters
01 July, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 01:41 pm
Locals flee their homes after a Myanmar fighter jet entered Thailand&#039;s airspace, in Phop Phra district in Tak province, Thailand June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
Locals flee their homes after a Myanmar fighter jet entered Thailand's airspace, in Phop Phra district in Tak province, Thailand June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Thailand scrambled fighter jets near its border with Myanmar on Thursday and ordered its defense attache to issue a warning to the military government, its air force said, over what it called an airspace violation during a combat operation.

Two F-16 fighter jets were deployed when a radar detected a plane in Thai airspace in Tak province close to the Myanmar border on Thursday, which was carrying out attacks on ethnic minority rebels, air force spokesperson Air Vice Marshal Prapat Sonjaidee said in a statement.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Friday said though the incident may have appeared serious, it was "not a big deal", and a Myanmar defence attache had apologised.

"What is most important is we have enough capacity to defend our sovereignty," Prayuth told reporters.

A spokesperson for Myanmar's junta did not immediately respond to a request for comment and made no mention of the incident in his early remarks on Thai relations at a regular news briefing on Friday.

Myanmar's military has stepped up operations against ethnic minority armies since a coup last year and is encountering resistance on multiple fronts, from old enemies to newly formed militia groups allied with the ousted government.

Activists and aid groups have condemned the junta's use of artillery and air strikes in civilian areas. The United Nations humanitarian agency this week estimated nearly 760,000 people have been displaced by conflict across Myanmar since the coup.

A witness in Thailand told Reuters a fighter jet was seen over two villages about 5 km (3.11 miles) from the border, triggering panic among residents, with one school sending its students to a bomb shelter.

Thai authorities said close to 300 people have fled an intensification of military operations in Myanmar's Karen state in the past few days.

 

thailand / Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

2h | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

3h | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

4h | Features
Agricultural worker walks between rows of vegetables at a farm in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Reuters

With vast arable lands, why is Africa dependent on imported grain?

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

1h | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

2h | Videos
Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

3h | Videos
RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years