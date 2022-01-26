Thailand gives green light to growing cannabis at home

World+Biz

Reuters
26 January, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 09:29 am

Related News

Thailand gives green light to growing cannabis at home

The rule must be published in the official Royal Gazette and 120 days must pass before home cannabis plants will become legal

Reuters
26 January, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 09:29 am
A worker inspects marijuana leaves and care for plants at the Rak Jang farm, one of the first farms that has been given permission by the Thai government to grow cannabis and sell products to medical facilities, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand March 28, 2021. Picture taken March 28, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A worker inspects marijuana leaves and care for plants at the Rak Jang farm, one of the first farms that has been given permission by the Thai government to grow cannabis and sell products to medical facilities, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand March 28, 2021. Picture taken March 28, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Thailand's narcotics board on Tuesday said it would remove cannabis from its drugs list, paving the way for households to grow the plant.

Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalise marijuana in 2018 for medical use and research.

Under the new rule, people can grow cannabis plants at home after notifying their local government, but the cannabis cannot be used for commercial purposes without further licenses, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

The rule must be published in the official Royal Gazette and 120 days must pass before home cannabis plants will become legal.

Meanwhile, the health ministry will this week present to parliament a separate draft bill which provides details on the legal use of cannabis, including its production and commercial use, including guidelines on recreational use.

Homegrown cannabis should be used for medical purposes like traditional medicine, food and drug regulator chief, Paisal Dankhum has said previously and that there would be random inspections.

The draft bill punishes growth of cannabis without notifying the government with a fine of up to 20,000 baht ($605.33) and prescribes a fine of up to 300,000 baht or three years in jail, or both, for selling it without a license.

The move is the latest step in Thailand's plan to promote cannabis as a cash crop. About a third of its labour force works in agriculture, according to the World Bank.

Thai drinks and cosmetics companies last year rushed to launch products with hemp and CBD, a compound that does not give users a high, after their use was approved for consumer goods.

($1 = 33.0400 baht)

Top News

thailand / Cannabis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

21h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

15h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

15h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

19h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure