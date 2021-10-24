Thailand to allow entry of vaccinated visitors from 46 low-risk places without quarantine

BSS/Xinhua
24 October, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 02:27 pm

Beginning Nov. 1, the eligible travelers will be allowed to travel freely in Thailand once they pass their post-arrival Covid-19 test

Photo : Pixabay
Photo : Pixabay

Thailand has said it will allow vaccinated visitors from 46 low-risk countries and regions to enter Thailand without quarantine from November.

The list, which includes China, the United States, Britain and Malaysia, was released by Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Beginning Nov. 1, the eligible travelers will be allowed to travel freely in Thailand once they pass their post-arrival Covid-19 test, according to MFA spokesman Tanee Sangrat.

The announcement came after Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said last week that the country would initially allow vaccinated travelers from at least 10 low-risk countries and regions to enter by air without quarantine requirements from next month.

Thailand is beefing up efforts to revive its economy as the tourism sector, the main growth engine that contributed roughly 20 percent of the country's GDP before Covid-19, has been hit hard by the pandemic.

