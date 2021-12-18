Thai prison set on fire during riot over coronavirus cluster

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
18 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 01:02 pm

Related News

Thai prison set on fire during riot over coronavirus cluster

The prison has a population of more than 2100 and roughly 300 have tested positive

BSS/AFP
18 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 01:02 pm
Inmates set fire to their sleeping quarters Friday evening, following another fire a day earlier, with 31 people subsequently arrested. Photo: AFP
Inmates set fire to their sleeping quarters Friday evening, following another fire a day earlier, with 31 people subsequently arrested. Photo: AFP

Hundreds of prisoners set fire to a Thai jail during a two-day riot over the handling of a coronavirus cluster, with some inmates wounded as officers sought to restore order.

Thai prisons are notoriously overcrowded and have struggled to curb the spread of the virus -- more than 87,000 inmates have been infected with 185 recorded deaths, according to the Corrections Department.

Authorities were set to inspect the damage Saturday after some 400 prisoners in the southern Thai jail went on a rampage starting Thursday night, demanding that inmates with the coronavirus be removed.

The prison has a population of more than 2100 and roughly 300 have tested positive.

Inmates set fire to their sleeping quarters Friday evening, following another fire a day earlier, with 31 people subsequently arrested.

They had been taken to a high security prison, deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said.

"There are no fatalities, only minor injuries," he added, after local media reported 14 of the inmates were wounded with rubber bullets.

"The situation has been brought under control since last night and prison officials will inspect any damage that occurred," a Krabi government official
told AFP.

Almost 93 percent of Thailand's 281,535 inmates have been fully vaccinated, according to the Corrections Department.

Top News

Thai / prison

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malamal.xyz: Filling the gap in the B2B e-commerce

Malamal.xyz: Filling the gap in the B2B e-commerce

2h | Panorama
Dwarkanath Tagore

A 'prince', East India Company and the history of Bengal’s first bank fraud

21h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Male Breast Cancer: The social stigma of men having a ‘womanly’ disease

1d | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Best five places to order food from after midnight

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

19h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

21h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

21h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 