Thai police clash with protesters near PM's residence

World+Biz

Reuters
15 August, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 07:26 pm

Related News

Thai police clash with protesters near PM's residence

A separate "car mob" convoy of thousands of cars and motorcycles urging Prayuth to resign amid anger over his government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic had earlier passed through Bangkok peacefully

Reuters
15 August, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 07:26 pm
Demonstrators protest for the government&#039;s handling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Demonstrators protest for the government's handling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thai police clashed with protesters near the residence of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Sunday for a fifth time in the past week, with officers using water cannon and teargas against demonstrators hurling projectiles towards them.

A separate "car mob" convoy of thousands of cars and motorcycles urging Prayuth to resign amid anger over his government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic had earlier passed through Bangkok peacefully.

But once again the anti-government protests of recent weeks resulted in violent clashes in front of Prayuth's residence. Authorities say public gatherings are illegal under the Covid-19 emergency.

One of the organisers of the so-called car mob, Nattawut Saikua, a veteran political activist, went to the site of the clashes to urge protesters to head home.

Thailand's youth-led anti-government protest movement appears have regained momentum and its support has broadened after demonstrations last year attracted hundreds of thousands of people before a crackdown by the authorities.

Other political groups, including some of Prayuth's former allies, are now joining the protests as the country struggles to cope with its worst wave of Covid-19, with many blaming the government's handling of the crisis.

Throughout the day thousands of protesters carried red flags, honked their horns and tied red ribbons on their vehicles as they moved peacefully in several large convoys through Bangkok.

The organisers made speeches and music performance to supporters through social media platforms to maintain a degree of social distancing throughout the protests.

Many Bangkok's residents came out to greet the convoys, many cheering them on and making gestures of support.

"Our goal is to drive Prayuth out of the position of prime minister and we will do this peacefully," Nattawut said earlier during the vehicle rally.

Police defended their use of force during the clashes, saying it was sometimes necessary to maintain public order. They added that they had complied with international standards in using teargas, rubber bullets and water cannon.

"We need to maintain the law and keep the peace," Thai police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk told reporters, without specifying whether the police intend to use force.

More than 130 people have been arrested in the latest round of anti-government protests since mid-July, Suwat said.

thailand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie