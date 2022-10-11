Thai PM orders tighter gun control, drugs crackdown after mass killing

World+Biz

Reuters
11 October, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 09:49 am

Related News

Thai PM orders tighter gun control, drugs crackdown after mass killing

Reuters
11 October, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 09:49 am
People pray at Wat Si Uthai temple following a mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan, Nong Bua Lam Phu province, Thailand October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People pray at Wat Si Uthai temple following a mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan, Nong Bua Lam Phu province, Thailand October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Monday ordered law enforcement agencies to tighten gun ownership rules and crack down on drug use following a mass killing by an ex-policeman at a daycare centre that left has the nation in shock.

A total of 36 people including 24 children were killed in a knife and gun rampage last week by an ex-cop who later killed himself in Uthai Sawan, a town 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok. It was one of the worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer in recent history.

Prayuth has instructed authorities to proactively search and test for the use of illicit drugs among officials and communities, and step up treatment for addicts, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

The prime minister has ordered government registrars to revoke the gun licenses of registered owners who have reportedly behaved in a way that "threatens society" and "creates chaos or causes unrest", Anucha said, alongside a crackdown on illegal gun sales, weapons smuggling, and the use of illegal firearms.

Thai authorities plan to recall guns from officials and police officers who have misused their firearms or have behaved aggressively on duty.

Regular mental health checks will also be required for gun license applicants and holder, Police Chief Police General Damrongsak Kittprapas told reporters.

Gun ownership is high in Thailand compared with some other countries in Southeast Asia. Illegal weapons, many brought in from strife-torn countries, are common.

Top News

thailand / Mass killings

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

2h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

2h | Habitat
Eyamin Sajid. Sketch: TBS

What we can learn from how Russia controls radiation at its largest nuclear plant

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How long will load-shedding continue?

How long will load-shedding continue?

3h | Videos
Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

15h | Videos
North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

17h | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro