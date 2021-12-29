Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year

World+Biz

Reuters
29 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 12:58 pm

Related News

Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year

Tesla shares lost about a quarter of their value after Musk in November asked his followers on Twitter if he should sell 10% of his holdings

Reuters
29 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 12:58 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has exercised all of his options expiring next year, signaling an end to his stock sales that triggered a fall in the share price of the world's most valuable carmaker.

Musk said last week that he would reach his target of selling about 10% of his stake in Tesla "when the 10b preprogrammed sales complete," likely referring to his options-related stock sales.

Since early November, he has exercised options expiring next year and sold a portion of Tesla stock to pay tax under a "rule 10b5-1" trading plan set up in September.

With the option exercise on 1.6 million shares on Tuesday, he has exercised all of the options on 22.8 million shares, which are due to expire in August. He also sold 934,090 shares for $1.02 billion to pay for taxes, the filings showed.

"This rule 10b5-1 trading plan was completed on December 28, 2021," Tesla said in filings on Tuesday.

Tesla shares lost about a quarter of their value after Musk in November asked his followers on Twitter if he should sell 10% of his holdings. They have rebounded to $1,088.47, but are still below the record closing high of $1,229.91 in November.

CLOSE TO 10% TARGET

Musk has so far offloaded 15.7 million shares in Tesla, coming close to the 10% stake the billionaire has pledged to sell.

Out of the 15.7 million shares, 10.3 million were related to the options exercise. Musk sold an additional 5.4 million, cashing in on Tesla's strong rally.

He has offloaded $16.4 billion worth of shares since early November when he said he would sell 10% of his Tesla stocks if Twitter users agreed.

The Twitter poll came two days after Tesla shares hit a record high following a rally sparked by an order for Tesla cars from rental company Hertz.

Top News

Elon Musk / Stock / Tesla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

1h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

3h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
On a tight budget, you can take a shared boat from Mongla port and visit Koromjol - the Sundarbans’ entrance. Photo: Tareq Onu

Floating through the Sundarbans’ canals 

4h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

15h | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

16h | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

16h | Videos
Man in Heels

Man in Heels

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one