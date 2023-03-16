Tesla hit with 'right to repair' antitrust class actions

World+Biz

Reuters
16 March, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 09:15 am

Related News

Tesla hit with 'right to repair' antitrust class actions

Reuters
16 March, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 09:15 am
Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Tesla Inc has been sued in a pair of proposed antitrust class actions accusing the company of unlawfully curbing competition for maintenance and replacement parts for its electric vehicles, forcing owners to pay more and wait longer for repair services.

The lawsuits, filed on Tuesday and Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco, allege that Tesla designed its electric vehicles, warranties and repair policies to discourage owners and lessees from using independent shops outside of Tesla's control.

"Tesla needs to open up its ecosystem and allow competition for the servicing of Tesla [vehicles] and sales of parts," said plaintiffs lawyer Matthew Ruan of Freed Kanner London & Millen, who filed one of the proposed class actions.

A representative from Austin, Texas-based Tesla did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Tesla defense counsel have not yet made an appearance in the cases.

The proposed class in both cases would include anyone who has paid Tesla for repairs or parts since March 2019.

Each complaint was filed on behalf of a California resident, and neither lawsuit specified a damages amount. Ruan said the potential class includes hundreds of thousands of Tesla owners and lessees, so damages could total hundreds of millions of dollars.

Lawyers from McCune Law Group, which filed a similar class action complaint on Wednesday, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker, recorded revenue of $24.32 billion for the fourth quarter. The company delivered 405,278 vehicles in the quarter.

Tesla joins other major vehicle makers facing "right to repair" antitrust litigation over alleged exclusionary conduct.

A group of cases against Harley-Davidson Motor Co Group LLC (HOG.N) were recently consolidated in Wisconsin federal court, and Deere & Co, the world's largest farm equipment maker, is defending against allegations in federal district court in Chicago. Both companies have denied claims.

The US Federal Trade Commission in 2021 issued a policy statement that said the agency would make it a priority to address manufacturer restrictions on repairs and parts.

Tesla's alleged restraints on service and repair, according to the new lawsuits, caused "exorbitant wait times" for drivers who otherwise would have gone to an independent repair shop.

The lawsuits call for Tesla's repair services and parts monopoly to be "dismantled" and for the company to be ordered to make its repair manuals and diagnostic tools "available to individuals and independent repair shops at a reasonable cost."

The cases are Virginia Lambrix v Tesla Inc, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-01145; and Robert Orendian v. Tesla, No. 3:23-cv-01157.

Tesla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Adaptation plans based on wrongful identification will not bring real solutions: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launches in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launches in Dhaka

1h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

2h | Earth
Bangladesh's businesses see silver lining in local cloud computing solutions

Bangladesh's businesses see silver lining in local cloud computing solutions

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

27m | TBS Money Flow
Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

16h | TBS Entertainment
Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

14h | TBS World
Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March