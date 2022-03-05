Ten days of Ukraine war at a glance

World+Biz

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 12:31 pm

Related News

Ten days of Ukraine war at a glance

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 12:31 pm
An armoured personnel carrier is seen during tactical exercises, which are conducted by the Ukrainian National Guard, Armed Forces, special operations units and simulate a crisis situation in an urban settlement, in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine February 4, 2022.
An armoured personnel carrier is seen during tactical exercises, which are conducted by the Ukrainian National Guard, Armed Forces, special operations units and simulate a crisis situation in an urban settlement, in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine February 4, 2022.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has just entered its 10th day.

Here's a recap of the major developments so far:

  • The number of civilian casualties is still unclear but the UN refugee agency says more than a million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began on 24 February with millions more on the move
  • The first Ukrainian city to fall was Kherson, located where the Dnieper river meets the Black Sea
  • Russian missiles have also been targeting the capital Kyiv and the second-largest city Kharkiv. A massive armoured convoy approaching Kyiv by road is currently stalled
  • The southern port of Mariupol is still under siege and Russian troops are also headed towards another port, Odessa - capturing both would cut off Ukraine's maritime access
  • Russian troops have also seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, after shelling it for hours on Friday. The move alarmed world leaders who said the attack could have unleashed a catastrophe.
  • The now-retired Chernobyl plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear accident, is also under Russian control
  • Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky has condemned the West for its continued refusal to enforce a no-fly zone over his country, saying; "All the people who die will die because of you".​
  • The US and EU have imposed sweeping sanctions freezing Russian assets, targeting the country's central bank, Vladimir Putin and his inncer circle. The rouble has plunged amid the restrictions, which also hit trade, investments and travel.
  • Independent media firms, including the BBC, have suspended work in Russia after it approved a draconian law censoring reporting of the war in Ukraine
  • A slew of compainies - from Samsung to Airbnb and Cartier - have suspended exports to or operations in Russia citing the war.

Top News

Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Ukraine Attack / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female Black-necked Stork runs to take-off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-necked Stork: Why the legendary carrier of baby raises fewer chicks? 

3h | Panorama
Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

3h | Wheels
Polestar unveils O2 convertible concept EV

Polestar unveils O2 convertible concept EV

Now | Features
Photo Caption : Even as typewriters near extinction, a few like Md Mohsin still show up with their tool of choice at the capital’s DC office premises. Photo: Mumit M

Typists: Swansong of a dying breed

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

14m | Videos
Family worried about Captain Mansurul

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

14m | Videos
Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

19m | Videos
Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

24m | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last