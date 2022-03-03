Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations have started
The second round talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations have begun at an undisclosed location on Ukraine's border.
A short video clip showed the Ukrainian delegation entering a conference room where the Russian delegation was seated. The two teams shook hands before sitting down to begin their talks, reports CNN.
This is the second round of talks.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak also tweeted, "Start talking to Russian representatives. The key issues on the agenda:
1. Immediate ceasefire
2. Armistice
3. Humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from destroyed or constantly shelled villages/cities."