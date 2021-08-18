Taliban will be judged on actions, not words, says UK's Johnson

Reuters
18 August, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 04:09 pm

Taliban will be judged on actions, not words, says UK's Johnson

The Taliban have said they want peace, will not take revenge against old enemies and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law. But thousands of Afghans, many of whom helped foreign forces, are desperate to leave

File photo of Boris Johnson/Courtesy
File photo of Boris Johnson/Courtesy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the Taliban, which seized the Afghan capital on Sunday after a lightning offensive, would be judged on their actions, not their words.

The Taliban have said they want peace, will not take revenge against old enemies and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law. But thousands of Afghans, many of whom helped foreign forces, are desperate to leave.

"We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes, and by its actions rather than by its words, on its attitude to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access, and the rights of girls to receive an education," Johnson told parliament, which was recalled from its summer break to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

