Taliban take over Afghanistan Presidential Palace: Reports

The Taliban are claiming to have taken over the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Country's President Ghani left the country earlier on Sunday - but the exact situation at the palace is still unclear, reports BBC.

According to local journalist Bilal Sarwary, who spoke to two Afghans involved in direct negotiations, part of the agreement was that Ghani would join the transition of power ceremony inside the palace - but instead he and his senior aides left the country.

"Palace employees were then reportedly told to leave and the palace was [left] empty," the aides said. The Taliban later told the Reuters news agency that they had taken it over.

There has been no confirmation from government officials.

Two officials from the militant Islamist group told Reuters there would be no transitional government following their lighting sweep across Afghanistan that led back to the capital two decades after the Taliban was overthrown by US-led forces.