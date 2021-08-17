Taliban orders fighters to respect foreigners in Afghanistan - official

Reuters
17 August, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 04:35 pm

Taliban orders fighters to respect foreigners in Afghanistan - official

"Taliban members have been ordered at all levels to ensure that we don't disrespect any country's presence in Afghanistan," said the senior official, who declined to be identified

17 August, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
A member of Taliban (C) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Taliban (C) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

The Taliban have ordered their fighters to maintain discipline and not enter any diplomatic buildings or interfere with embassy vehicles, and for ordinary people to go about their business as usual, a senior official of the group said on Tuesday.

"Taliban members have been ordered at all levels to ensure that we don't disrespect any country's presence in Afghanistan," said the senior official, who declined to be identified.

