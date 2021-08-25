Taliban agreed to let Afghans leave after 31 August, says German envoy

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 10:25 pm

Taliban agreed to let Afghans leave after 31 August, says German envoy

Berlin has said that the current military operation carried out by NATO allies to evacuate Afghans in need of protection cannot continue once the Americans pull out

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 10:25 pm
Taliban forces stand guard inside Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban forces stand guard inside Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Germany said it has received assurance from a Taliban negotiator that Afghans who have the right documents will still be allowed to leave Afghanistan after the United States' withdrawal deadline on 31 August.

Germany's envoy Markus Potzel said on Twitter he had met with Taliban deputy chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who "assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after August 31", reports the Al Jazeera.

Berlin has said that the current military operation carried out by NATO allies to evacuate Afghans in need of protection cannot continue once the Americans pull out.

