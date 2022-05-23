Taiwan's efforts to join WHO assembly fail

World+Biz

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 03:18 pm

Related News

Taiwan's efforts to join WHO assembly fail

Taiwan is excluded from most global groups due to Beijing's objections

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 03:18 pm
A woman sits on a staircase while having a beverage amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Taipei, Taiwan April 22, 2022. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih/File Photo
A woman sits on a staircase while having a beverage amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Taipei, Taiwan April 22, 2022. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih/File Photo

Taiwan's bid to take part in the World Health Organization's annual assembly was rejected on Monday, the assembly said, in a decision that follows a campaign of diplomatic pressure from China to isolate the island.

Assembly President Ahmed Robleh Abdilleh, also Djibouti's health minister, said in a statement that a proposal sent by 13 WHO members seeking for Taiwan to join as an observer would not be included in its official agenda.

Taiwan is excluded from most global groups due to Beijing's objections. China insists that Taiwan should not be treated as an independent country as it considers the island to be one of its own provinces.

Taiwan argues that its exclusion from the WHO has hampered efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, although it is allowed to attend some technical WHO meetings.

Assembly president Abdilleh said that the decision followed a recommendation from the General Committee which discussed the proposal on Sunday in a closed-door meeting.

"The political and legal foundation for Taiwan's participation in WHA ceases to exist," Chen Xu, China ambassador to the UN in Geneva told the assembly shortly before the decision. "This political manipulation will only be met with opposition from all parties."

This year's assembly, joined by thousands of delegates including nearly 100 from China, will discuss key reforms such as changes to the WHO's funding.

China began blocking Taiwan's WHA participation from 2017, marking the end of a warmer period of relations between Beijing and Taipei.

Taiwan last week expressed "dissatisfaction and regret" over the World Health Organization's failure to invite it to attend the assembly, amid diplomatic pressure from China to isolate the island.

Top News

Taiwan / WHO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

4h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

2h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Can Sri Lanka bounce back?

5h | Videos
How to apply for a job at Oxfam

How to apply for a job at Oxfam

6h | Videos
Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

18h | Videos
Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter