Taiwan will continue to work with US on bolstering its defences, president says

World+Biz

Reuters
23 August, 2022, 08:50 am
23 August, 2022, 08:52 am

"As Taiwan stands on the front line of authoritarian expansionism we continue to bolster our defence autonomy, and we will also continue to work with the United States on this front," she said

Taiwan&#039;s President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during her visit to a naval base in Suao, Yilan, Taiwan in this handout picture released on August 18, 2022. Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during her visit to a naval base in Suao, Yilan, Taiwan in this handout picture released on August 18, 2022. Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS

Taiwan will continue to work with the United States on bolstering its defences, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting group from Stanford University on Tuesday.

"As Taiwan stands on the front line of authoritarian expansionism we continue to bolster our defence autonomy, and we will also continue to work with the United States on this front," she said in comments streamed live on her social media pages.

