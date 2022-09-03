Taiwan sends special envoy to former pope's beatification

World+Biz

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 11:08 am

Related News

Taiwan sends special envoy to former pope's beatification

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 11:08 am
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen gives a speech at a navy base in Penghu Islands, Taiwan, August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen gives a speech at a navy base in Penghu Islands, Taiwan, August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has sent a special envoy to attend this weekend's beatification of former Pope John Paul I, saying it demonstrates the close relations between the island and the Vatican, which has been courting China.

The Vatican is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's sole European diplomatic ally, and Taipei has watched with concern as Pope Francis has moved to improve relations with China. The democratically governed island has formal ties with only 14 countries, largely due to Chinese pressure.

In a statement late on Friday, Taiwan's presidential office said former Vice President Chen Chien-jen, a devout Catholic, would attend Sunday's ceremony as part of a nine-day trip.

The visit "demonstrates the close friendship between the two countries," it said. Chen will also take part in a reception with the pope for members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, it added.

Tsai expressed hope that Chen would "continue to deepen the friendship between Taiwan and the Vatican, and continue to protect the shared belief in universal values between Taiwan and the Vatican".

He went to the Vatican three times while in office, in 2016, 2018 and 2019, including attending the canonisation ceremony of Mother Teresa.

Pope Francis told Reuters in July said that while the Vatican's secret and contested agreement with China on the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops is not ideal, he hoped it could be renewed in October because the Church takes the long view.

The deal, which was struck in 2018 and comes up for renewal every two years, was a bid to ease a longstanding divide across mainland China between an underground flock loyal to the pope and a state-backed official church.

Both sides now recognise the pope as supreme leader of the Catholic Church.

China's constitution guarantees religious freedom, but in recent years the government has tightened restrictions on religions seen as a challenge to the authority of the ruling Communist Party.

Taiwan puts no restrictions on freedom of faith and has a thriving religious community that includes Christians, Buddhists and Muslims.

Taiwan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Color Clouds

Colour Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1h | Food
Photos: The Nest

The Nest: A multi-cuisine restaurant with a homely atmosphere

3h | Food
Illustration: TBS

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is the world’s financial firefighter ready?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

2h | Videos
Potassium salt lowers health hazards

Potassium salt lowers health hazards

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The curse of Jurgen Klopp

5h | Videos
A language that has no word for 'no'

A language that has no word for 'no'

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman