A TV screen shows that China's People's Liberation Army has begun military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan, as reported by Chinese state television, in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Taiwan scrambled jets on Friday to warn away 49 Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone, the Taiwanese defence ministry said.

All 49 Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, a ministry statement said.