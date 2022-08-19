Taiwan says it has not been informed of 'Chip 4' meeting

World+Biz

Reuters
19 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 10:26 pm

Related News

Taiwan says it has not been informed of 'Chip 4' meeting

Reuters
19 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 10:26 pm
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Taiwan said on Friday it has not been informed about a so-called 'Chip 4' meeting that would include it, the United States, South Korea and Japan but added the island has always cooperated closely with the United States on supply chains.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin this week said Seoul expects to attend a preliminary meeting of the four chip manufacturing nations, describing the gathering as U.S.-led. 

He did not elaborate on what would be discussed.

A meeting would come amid a global chip crunch that began two years ago with the onset of the pandemic and on the heels of a new U.S. law this month called the CHIPS Act that includes $52 billion in subsidies for companies that make chips or conduct chip research in the United States.

The Biden administration has also sought deeper cooperation with Japan and South Korea to become more competitive with China's science and technology efforts. read more

The timing, location and other details of the CHIP 4 meeting have yet to decided, said a South Korean official who was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Taiwan's economy ministry said in a statement to Reuters late on Thursday it did not yet have any relevant information.

"In past exchanges and dialogue between Taiwan and the United States, the United States did propose similar ideas, but there was no specific content at the time," it added.

The island has been keen to show the United States, its most important international backer at a time of rising military tensions between Taipei and Beijing, that it is a reliable friend and semiconductor supplier.

Taiwan and South Korea are the world's two largest chip powerhouses.

Taiwan's TSMC controls about 54% of the global market for contractually produced chips, supplying firms such as Apple and Qualcomm which don't have their own semiconductor facilities.

South Korea is home to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix which together supply more than half of the global memory chip market.

Asked about the meeting, Japan's Cabinet Secretary for Public Affairs Noriyuki Shikata said semiconductors are a "very strategically important industry" for Japan and that "in due course, there may be better cooperation among the countries."

China

Taiwan / chip

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

12h | Interviews
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

11h | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Amazing folding smartphone

Amazing folding smartphone

3h | Videos
How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

5h | Videos
Is textbooks enough for students?

Is textbooks enough for students?

5h | Videos
134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings