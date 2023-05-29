Taiwan plans to keep its nuclear power plants on emergency standby

World+Biz

Hindustan TImes
29 May, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 10:47 am

Related News

Taiwan plans to keep its nuclear power plants on emergency standby

Taiwan got about 11% of its power from nuclear in 2021, according to state-owned Taiwan Power Co

Hindustan TImes
29 May, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 10:47 am
The Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in Gongliao, Taiwan.Photographer: Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images
The Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in Gongliao, Taiwan.Photographer: Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images

Taiwan is considering keeping nuclear power plants on standby in case of emergencies, signalling a loosening of policy to phase out the energy source.

The government plans to maintain shut reactors so that they could be restarted in an emergency, Taipei-based United Daily News reported, citing Vice President Lai Ching-te, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's presidential candidate. It's the first time the government has signalled it's possible to restart plants, United Daily News said.

The use of nuclear as a backup generator would be unusual because of the high costs and safety measures required. Taiwan's plans to phase out its last remaining atomic plant by 2025 go against a global resurgence of the technology to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The island is also seeking to reduce coal consumption, leaving the government under pressure to build out gas-powered generation and offshore wind to avoid power shortages.

A restart strategy would only be needed in extreme emergencies, such as external blockades or serious natural disasters, and would need to be safe and have consensus among lawmakers and the public, Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters on Monday.

Taiwan got about 11% of its power from nuclear in 2021, according to state-owned Taiwan Power Co. It has two operating reactors that started in the 1980s and which are slated to close next year and in 2025.

Top News

Taiwan / Nuclear Reactor / energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

34m | Food
Infographic: TBS

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

1h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

19h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

1d | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget