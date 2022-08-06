Taiwan official leading missile production died of heart attack

06 August, 2022, 06:20 pm
A missile is fired from ROCS Chi Kuang as part of Taiwan&#039;s main annual &quot;Han Kuang&quot; exercises, as 20 naval vessels including frigates and destroyers fired shells to simulate intercepting and attacking an invading force, off Taiwan&#039;s northeastern coast, in Yilan, Taiwan, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A missile is fired from ROCS Chi Kuang as part of Taiwan's main annual "Han Kuang" exercises, as 20 naval vessels including frigates and destroyers fired shells to simulate intercepting and attacking an invading force, off Taiwan's northeastern coast, in Yilan, Taiwan, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

The deputy head of Taiwan defence ministry's research and development unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, succumbing to a heart attack, according to the official Central News Agency.

Ou Yang Li-hsing, deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, had died in a hotel room in southern Taiwan, CNA reported.

Authorities said 57-year-old Ou Yang died of a heart attack and the hotel room showed no sign of any 'intrusion', CNA said. His family said he had a history of heart disease and had a cardiac stent, according to the report.

Ou Yang was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung, CNA said, adding that he had assumed the post early this year to supervise various missile production projects.

The military-owned body is working to more than double its yearly missile production capacity to close to 500 this year, as the island boosts its combat power amid what it sees as China's growing military threat. 

Taiwan / Taiwan crisis

