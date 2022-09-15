Taiwan looking for 'appropriate' way to mourn Queen Elizabeth

World+Biz

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 01:12 pm

Related News

Taiwan looking for 'appropriate' way to mourn Queen Elizabeth

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 01:12 pm
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse, where it will lie in rest for a day, in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain&#039;s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Photo via AP)
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse, where it will lie in rest for a day, in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Photo via AP)

Taiwan is looking for the most "appropriate" way to express its condolences for the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and is still in the process of understanding plans for her state funeral, the island's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The queen's funeral will take place in London on Monday, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries have already said they will attend.

Britain, like most countries, has no diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but the two have close unofficial relations.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Tsui Ching-lin told reporters that they and their representative office in Britain were still in the process of "understanding the plans" for the funeral.

We "hope to use the most appropriate way to express the mourning of our government and people to the British royal family and government", Tsui said, when asked whether a Taiwan government representative would be at the funeral.

Taiwan views Britain as a like-minded democratic partner and has been heartened by support from London over issues like taking part in the World Health Organization, which the island is excluded from due to Chinese pressure.

Taiwan's government was quick to send its condolences after the queen's death, with President Tsai Ing-wen tweeting in English that "Taiwan remembers & celebrates her life of leadership & service, which set an example for people around the world".

Britain's de facto embassy, formally called the British Office Taipei, has also opened a public condolence book.

Britain is inviting a representative from North Korea to attend the funeral, but Afghanistan, Syria and Venezuela will not be given an invite, a foreign office source said on Wednesday.

Top News / Europe

Taiwan / Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

6h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

8h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

4h | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

4h | Videos
Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

18h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation