Taiwan leader says 'no room for compromise' on freedom, democracy

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
10 October, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 11:45 am

BSS/AFP

10 October, 2022, 11:25 am

Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 11:45 am

BSS/AFP
10 October, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 11:45 am
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a ceremony to mark the island’s National Day in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei on October 10, 2022. Sam Yeh / AFP
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a ceremony to mark the island’s National Day in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei on October 10, 2022. Sam Yeh / AFP

Taiwan's leader warned Beijing on Monday that the island would never give up its democratic way of life in a national day speech in which she drew parallels with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by China's Communist Party, and Russia's war in Ukraine has revived fears that Beijing might attempt something similar with it.

In her national day speech, President Tsai Ing-wen compared Moscow's invasion to Beijing's goal of one day taking control of Taiwan -- which it has vowed to do, by force if necessary.

"We absolutely cannot ignore the challenge that these military expansions pose to the free and democratic world order. These developments are inextricably connected with Taiwan," she said.

But she warned that Taiwan had no desire to be part of China.

"The broadest consensus among the Taiwanese people and our various political parties is that we must defend our national sovereignty and our free and democratic way of life," she said.

"On this point, we have no room for compromise."

Taiwan / Democracy

