Taiwan donates $1 mln for Afghan quake relief efforts

World+Biz

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 10:00 am

Related News

Taiwan donates $1 mln for Afghan quake relief efforts

Around 1,000 people are already confirmed dead from the quake in a remote part of the country this week

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 10:00 am
Afghan children stand near a house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera district of the southwestern part of Khost Province, Afghanistan.Photo: AP via Hindustantimes
Afghan children stand near a house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera district of the southwestern part of Khost Province, Afghanistan.Photo: AP via Hindustantimes

Taiwan will donate $1 million to Afghan earthquake relief efforts in response to a call from the United Nations and others for humanitarian assistance, the government said late on Thursday.

Taiwan is not a UN member due to pressure from China which considers the democratically-governed island part of its territory, but is always keen to show it is a responsible member of the international community.

Taiwan's presidential office said in a statement that the government would donate "based on the spirit of humanitarian care for disaster relief regardless of national borders (and) responding to the United Nations and other humanitarian calls."

However Taiwan will not send search and rescue teams after consulting with other countries and considering the difficulty of transportation, office spokesman Xavier Chang added.

Taiwan also lies in a quake-prone zone and regularly sends rescue teams to other disaster areas around the world.

China has said it stands ready to provide Afghanistan aid but has yet to provide details. Around 1,000 people are already confirmed dead from the quake in a remote part of the country this week. 

Taiwan and China have sparred over humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, with Taiwan donating more than $30 million for refugees and rebuilding and China around $3 million.

China has accused Taiwan of using the donations for political purposes. This has been strongly rejected by the government in Taipei which has said the aid came "from our heart".

Taiwan / Afghanistan / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2h | Panorama
Photo: Tamara Yesmin Toma

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

4h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

4h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

3h | Videos
Which plants can you decorate the house with?

Which plants can you decorate the house with?

3h | Videos
'Dream of building smart country will be shattered if IT equipment prices go up'

'Dream of building smart country will be shattered if IT equipment prices go up'

4h | Videos
Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday